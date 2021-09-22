GOP Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden Regime ‘Not Capable of Being Commander-in-Chief’

The GOP has officially introduced articles of impeachment for embattled President Joe Biden, who’s abysmal approval rating is at 42% and sinking fast.

Ohio Congressman Bob Gibbs (R-OH) introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on Tuesday. According to an exclusive report from The Washington Examiner. Gibbs city the U.S.-Mexico border problem, the President’s attempt to expand the federal moratorium on evictions, as well as the debacle in Afghanistan.

Speaking to news site, which was the first to report the story, Gibbs said, “He’s not capable of bing commander in chief, and that’s obvious by the actions since day one when he took the presidency back in January. Maybe,” he added, “something like this makes the White House think twice before they do some of this nonsense.”

Gibbs was joined by Republican Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona as well as Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas who signed as co-sponsors of the impeachment resolution.

The Republicans’ calls for impeachment are now piling up.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene also introduced a resolution against Biden on his first day in office. She followed that with two additional impeachment resolutions in August, citing the eviction issue and Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, Rep. Weber of Texas introduced an article of impeachment against Biden for alleged abuse of power related to his withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and tied to his phone call with the former Afghan president in which Biden allegedly encouraged Ashraf Ghani to provide a false (and optimistic) fight against the Taliban. Rep. Jody Hice co-sponsored that article.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to consider the allegations and said, “We can take up anything that holds accountable….the lies that have been given, the midsdecisions that have put Americans in harm’s way, and the decision to leave Americans’ behind.”

At present, Senator Mitch McConnell has expressed no desire to proceed with any impeachment talks.

