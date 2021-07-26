GOP House Leader McCarthy Funded 5 of 10 RINO’s that Voted for Impeachment

The GOP establishment is slapping its voters in the face again.

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy is funding 5 out of the 10 house reps who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 fiasco in Washington, D.C.

@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy is funding 5 of the 10 house impeachment voters, including @HerreraBeutler who offered to be the Dem’s star witness in the senate impeachment trail.



The establishment is slapping their base in the face & trying to silence us.https://t.co/TUyN8WdMc4 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) July 17, 2021

Half of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — Valadao, Beutler, Katko, and Michigan Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer — have a joint fundraising committee with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his leadership PAC, which has raised roughly $100,000 for each of the five campaigns in the first half of the year. The joint fundraising committee — known as Take Back the House 2022 — has not raised money for the other five: Cheney, Kinzinger, Gonzalez, Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse and South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice. When asked if the House GOP leadership has helped his campaign, Valadao said, “They’ve all been very, very supportive.” Challengers typically have a harder time raising money against incumbents, who already have established a connection with voters, donors and powerful allies like McCarthy. Some of the pro-Trump challengers will be a long-shot unless Trump comes to their aid. “It’s difficult for a Republican challenger in a primary when you have a sitting Republican to raise money,” Chris Mathys, a Republican candidate running against Valadao, told CNN. “At the end of the day, we’re looking for support from the voters in the district. And they are extremely upset with Mr. Valadao’s betrayal of his oath of office.”

Should Kevin McCarthy be replaced as GOP Leader?

