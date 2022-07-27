GOP Endorses Democrats over America First Candidates in Unbelievable Attempt to Maintain Corruption in Nevada

It’s hard to explain to people outside Nevada how unbelievably corrupt the state is, but corruption this well rooted can only be accomplished when BOTH establishment parties are working together to maintain it…a lesson patriots and conservatives have been learning the hard way here. With Democrats out of their minds and unlikely to have much, if any visible support in the next election cycle…the only way political cronies can maintain the corrupt status quo in this state is to run, fund, and rig it for RINOs they can control to win that they know will toe their corrupt line.

Certainly the GOP pushing pro-establishment swamp donkeys over honest candidates is nothing new, but they have hit a new low as of late by unbelievably endorsing the same corrupt Democrat officials we’ve been fighting during lockdowns here for trampling our constitutional rights this entire time, over America First candidates who are aiming to stop corruption and demand election integrity. The head of the Nevada GOP in Nevada Michael McDonald, as well as others decided to get behind the corrupt, 4 time arrested Attorney General Aaron Ford instead of the America First Republican Sigal Chatah. The local fake news media is already painting Chatah as “racist” and “right wing” because of course, not that they can actually show proof of either. These are the same “news” sources that claim election fraud was “debunked” despite the fact the RINO Secretary of State admitted there was fraud, but refused to properly investigate it.

While the blatant nature of the insane treachery would be shocking to most, it was almost expected by conservative voters here as there was a literal uproar at the Nevada GOP State Convention when Michael McDonald tried pushing the worst possible candidate on the people. Leaving only the names of who he wanted them to vote for, McDonald tried forcing though Adam Laxalt through for Senate and Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Governor by leaving their opponents name completely off the ticket. For those not familiar with how hated he is here, “No Show” Joe Lombardo was the same corrupt official that bumbled his way through the Las Vegas Shooting investigation, got caught lying to the public, “lost” evidence, gave us no motive, had to be sued to release body cam footage, and then had no explanation as to why that body can footage revealed and redacted the names of 3 individuals registered to Paddock’s room that were never investigated. You can watch the full length documentary on how they poorly covered it up and how the media refused to report on here: https://youtu.be/GidVHyh2-Ek Lombardo isn’t even able to openly appear in public without getting booed and heckled by a public still demanding answers from him.

On top of covering up the deaths of 58 people for the casinos and the FBI, Lombardo also demanded forced vaccinations on his recruits, pushed for stricter gun laws, and is also good friends with the Democrat Governor he’s running against and even donated to his campaign. There couldn’t be a worse candidate for the Republican primary, but McDonald made sure Lombardo and Laxalt were the only names put on the straw poll for members to endorse. Naturally their members protested, and demanded the names of ALL candidates be put on the ballot for them to vote for…including the popular America First candidate Joey Gilbert who ultimately won the straw poll in a huge landslide. Shenanigans like that continued from Michael McDonald and the other usual RINOs, cumulating in a 100% illegal and invalid election that saw all the establishment RINOs and politics paperweights (some who did not even actively campaign) “win” over the more visibly favored America First candidates across the board. The only exceptions being Jim Marchant for Secretary of State and Sigal Chatah whose statewide races were not dependent on the invalid elections that were held in Clark and Washoe counties. As expected, they are being shunned by the GOP instead of being embrace…hence the powers that be would rather get behind a Democrat that’ll keep the kickbacks and corruption going in the state.

When I say “invalid” elections by the way, I mean there are lawsuits currently pending over the legality as over 40k voters had the parties “switched” by the DMV to non-partisan so they were unable to vote in their own primary, voter’s parties and precincts were visible on the outside of their mail in ballots when it’s required to be secret, poll watchers were forbidden from observing despite a court order, and there are videos and witness testimony that the required chain of custody was broken all over the place. After 2 and a half hours of hearing testimony about all of it at the county commissioners meeting…the commissioners voted to certify it anyway then laughed when the room got upset over it. *That* is the level of corruption Nevadans are dealing with right now. Despite the public outcry, Republicans who “won” their primary seats are choosing to delete and block constituents that so much as ask them to look into election integrity. Adam Laxalt deleted my comment and others en masse, Mark Robertson a congressional candidate decided that despite running on a slogan of “Defend Freedom” that election fraud wasn’t his concern, and April Becker the congressional candidate for my own district decided to not only delete my comment asking for an audit that was going viral on her page…but to block me, as did my own political opponent for AD Tiffany Jones, a former Democrat now running for the GOP. Word is, it’s actually the Laxalt campaign that’s being threatening candidates to “shut up” about election fraud, and no…I have no intention of outing my source so they can go after them even more, but I’ve heard it twice now firsthand from candidates.

This is not acceptable, we will not be forced to choose between a corrupt Democrat, and a corrupt Democrat pretending to be Republican. Nevadans are quite frankly sick of this corrupt shit and “optional illusion” of voting, and we want a redo on paper, with ID, hand counted in public view NOW. As the economy continues to suffer and strain under this unbelievable treachery and corruption We the People will only grow more discontent, more angry, and more in your face about the infiltration and solidification of corruption.

