Google Says it WILL NOT Allow Trump’s Truth Social App Over ‘Content Moderation’ Concerns as Big Tech State Run Censorship Continues in America

The tyrants over at Google have ruled that they will not allow President Trump’s Truth Social platform on Google’s App Store, which controls 44 percent of the smartphones in the United States.

The approval is currently being held up due to “content moderation concerns,” which means censorship America, you no longer have it with these big tech tyrants like Google, Facebook, Twitter, they are literally 1930’s Gestapo Germany.

Of course as Google’s decisions hangs in the balance, there’s a massive flurry of negative media coverage about Trump’s platform, because people are actually able to have free speech. It’s truly disgusting.

In a statement obtained from Axios, now being covered elsewhere in the media, Google said Truth Social’s approval on the Play Store was being held up due to content moderation concerns.

“On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play.”

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, a former congressman from California, has expressed frustration with the tech giant’s intransigence. “I don’t know what’s taking them so long,” said Nunes in a recent podcast interview.

The dispute about Truth Social’s presence on the Play Store is receiving a flurry of media coverage, and comes shortly after the New York Times published a hitpiece about “QAnon” content on Trump’s platform, based on data from the partisan establishment organization NewsGuard.

Newsguard minions are completely biased and even reached out to The DC Patriot, and we of course didn’t give the trolls the time of day. They are looking to try to keep any speech they don’t agree with from being on the internet. It’s truly unbelievable this is America.

As Google’s decision whether or not to approve Truth Social hangs in the balance, it appears the media is attempting to influence the tech giant’s decision.

The smartphone market is a duopoly, with over 99 percent of smartphone users in the U.S. using either Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android operating systems.

Truth Social is currently available on Apple, which has 55% of the market in America. However Google looks to be saying “not on our watch” as they continue to suppress and silence a former United States President and half of America.

Should we remind you that ISIS and the Taliban are still on Twitter? The leaders of Iran, Russia, and China are still on Twitter and other social media platforms, but they have a problem with Truth Social and people that love America?

If you’re still using an Android phone, you have no right to bitch about anything in America anymore. Thanks to our friends at Breitbart for contributing to this article.

