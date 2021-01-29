Google Salvaged Robinhood’s One-Star Rating by Deleting Nearly 100,000 Negative Reviews

Look what we have here, Big Tech protecting Wall Street? Say it isn’t so!

Google on Thursday deleted nearly 100,000 negative reviews on the trading app Robinhood as the company stopped traders from buying GameStop among others stocks as investors rallied against the powers that be in the stock market.

The following is from The Verge:

Google is actively removing negative reviews of the Robinhood app from the Google Play Store, the company confirmed to The Verge. After some disgruntled Robinhood users organized campaigns to give the app a one-star review on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store — and succeeded in review-bombing it all the way down to a one-star rating — the company has now deleted enough reviews to bring it back up to nearly four stars. Robinhood came under intense scrutiny on Thursday, after the stock trading app announced it would block purchases of GameStop, AMC, and other stocks made popular by the r/WallStreetBets subreddit, and some users have already replaced their deleted one-star reviews with new ones to make their anger heard. Here’s a screenshot from the Play Store page captured by 9to5Google when the app had a one-star rating and nearly 275,000 reviews:

And here’s a screenshot we took shortly before publishing this article, showing a nearly four-star rating and around 180,000 reviews.

As you can see, it sure must be nice to be an elite or an elite company in America.

What are your thoughts America, is this not tyrannical?

You can read more from our friends at The Verge.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...