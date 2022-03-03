GOOD LORD.. Paralympic Winter Games (Special Olympics) Bans Disabled Russians and Belarusians from Participating in Games

In the world of woke idiocy, the Paralympic Winter Games, the Winter version of the Special Olympics, the PC term that you know as Special Olympics, have banned athletes from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

That’s right, they’re going to keep those from disabilities from participating in something they’ve been training years for, because that should stop ole Vlad “The Impaler” Putin. This is how stupid the world has become, and the majority of you are falling for it.

The stunning reversal came from the International Paralympic Committee who caved and bowed down to pressure barring athletes from Russia and Belarus on the eve of the opening ceremony. Further pushing the global isolation of both countries who are invading the Ukraine.

“The environment in the village is deteriorating,” said Andrew Parsons, the president of the I.P.C. He said rising anger and threats by multiple national committees, some under pressure from their governments, to withdraw from the Games had made the situation “untenable.”

These clowns even went as far as to say there was a possibility of “violence” in the Olympic village if they didn’t ban Russia and Belarus. Wait, what?

Russia’s Sports Minister, Oleg Matytsin, told reporters and journalists that Moscow was preparing an immediate appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland that would seek to overturn the expulsion of Russian athletes before the Games open.

“Today’s decision of the International Paralympic Committee to bar our team is a blatant violation of athletes’ rights and a manipulation of the Olympic Charter and human lives’ values in pursue of political goals,” Matytsin said, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

Russia’s Paralympic committee criticized the reversal as “completely unfounded,” and said it unfairly portrayed the Russian committee and its Paralympic athletes “as the perpetrators of the current political conflicts.”

“In this regard, the R.P.C. considers the I.P.C.’s decision illegal and reserves the right to defend the rights and interests of Russian para athletes” in court, it said in a statement.

Is this what the world has come to? Banning Special Olympics athletes? Good Lord, we are better than this, this solves NOTHING!

