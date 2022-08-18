GOOD GRIEF: Ohio Police Shut Down 8-Year-Old Girl’s Lemonade Stand

As we continue our downward spiral of suck in the Democrats version of America welcome to today’s version of “this can’t be true.”

An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. You can’t make this level of stupidity up anymore folks.

Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio, Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut the stand down, WJW-TV reported.

“Well, they were really sad that they had to shut me down but they gave me $20 to try and pay for it,” Asa said, explaining that the officer gave her $20 for her to use to purchase the needed permit.

Alliance police Lieutenant Don Wensel told WJW-TV that police received a complaint from festival organizers (liberals) who he said seemed to be conflicted about voicing their concerns. Ultimately, officers are required to enforce local ordinances. Really, you can’t make an exception for an 8-year-old little girl selling Lemonade? This is what’s wrong with America, people are stupid.

Now granted, this is probably the doing of a higher up idiot commander or mayor who made this call, and the officer was just following orders. I don’t know how some of these officers can still work in these idiotic environments with liberals in office.

“I could definitely tell he did not want to shut her down, but, I mean, you get a call, he has to do it. He definitely did the right thing, you know, in the situation he was put in,” Katrina Moore, Asa’s mother, told the outlet.

Wensel said that while police aren’t targeting children selling lemonade, the city ordinance in Alliance states that vendors must obtain a license before selling products to the public, which prompted this “unusual circumstance.”

It’s a good thing I’m not a police officer, because I would have told the hippies to blow it out their ass.

“In order to get a food vendors license, it only lasts for five days and it’s $40 for five days so that’s kind of out of the picture. If she wants to sell on the street, she has to get a street permit. If she sells in front of a business, we have to get a solicitors permit,” Moore said.

Asa’s lemonade stand was up and running again on Friday in front of local business owner Eric Strata’s location, where police said they would not interfere. Strata had been seen on a Facebook post about Baker’s predicament and offered to help with the permit process.

“He (the officer) had to do his job, but it just felt so unjust to me because she’s 8, she’s just an innocent little girl that wants to be motivated and wants to do something with herself. Why shut that down?” Strata said.

Numerous people have stopped by the lemonade stand since the initial incident and Asa has raked in hundreds of dollars, WJW-TV reported.

“I understand the rules, I understand why she got shut down. It’s just a sad, sad situation,” Moore said.

What a sad state America is turning into, kudos to Mr. Strata for standing up for this little girl and getting her back in business. This is exactly what’s wrong with government in the United States, and this is a prime example of how it shouldn’t be.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

