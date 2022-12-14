GOOD GRIEF: Jennifer Lawrence Claims No Women Were Action Movie Stars Before Her

Sometimes the articles just write themselves, and this is one of those articles.

“I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work. We were told … girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead,” Lawrence said.

“Oh, absolutely,” replied Viola Davis, interviewing Lawrence for a program called “Actors on Actors.”

Jennifer Lawrence claims that before the Hunger Games there were no female protagonists. Really?pic.twitter.com/z5CQCpCHuY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 7, 2022

It just makes me so happy, every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every single one of those beliefs,” Lawrence eloborated.

The “Hunger Games” book series came out in 2008, and was released in theaters in 2012. So apparently there were no female action heroes before her.

Not Sigourney Weaver in Alien, not the girl of Charlie’s Angels, Not Angelina Jolie in Tomb Rader, Not

Milla Jovovich has starred in no less than six “Resident Evil” films since 2002, while Kate Beckinsale may also take offense, having starred in the “Underworld” films since 2003; she played her “Underworld” role five times.

Not to be forgotten of course is Uma Thurman, who starred in “Kill Bill,” Vol. 1 and 2, in 2003 and 2004, and Angelina Jolie, who played Lara Croft twice in “Tomb Raider” movies starting in 2001.

