GOOD GRIEF: Dolly Parton Marks Vaccination With Jolene Rewrite ‘Vaccine Vaccine Vaccine Vaccine’ (VIDEO)

In a story where you can’t make up this level of stupidity, well here we go America.

Country music legend turned liberal Dolly Parton has now made a remake of her hit song Jolene, and substituted it with “Vaccine.” You can’t even make this up anymore folks.

Parton who received her shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday made the announcement.

She was injected with a vaccine developed by Moderna.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” Parton sang in a video.

Parton donated $1 million to help with funding of the Moderna vaccine.

In trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to offer a 95% protection against severe Covid-19.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also posted about his Covid-19 vaccination, even using one of his famous movie lines. “Come with me if you want to live!”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

What are your thoughts on this insanity America?

1 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...