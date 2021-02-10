GOOD GRIEF: Biden Gets Flirty With Nurse Running Vaccine Site: ‘You Look Like a Freshman!’

Hey look everyone, it’s our new President flirting at a Vaccine site with a nurse. Nope, this isn’t satire, this is Joe Biden’s America, and the America democrats wanted.

Biden had a fun moment like the creepy old man on Family Guy on Monday, this time dropping some flirtatious vibes with a nurse via video conference in Arizona.

President Biden had an awkward, flirty moment Monday during a video conference event with health care workers in Arizona, during which he stopped to compliment one nurse for her youthful appearance — even gushing that she looks “like a freshman.”

Biden got up to some of his “creepy” old antics when he responded to the nursing supervisor’s detailed description of giving COVID-19 shots by asking her about her age.

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked Brittney Hayes at the end of a conversation in which she had laid out the process for getting shots to people at the State Farm Stadium vaccination site in Glendale.

“Noo. No,” said Hayes, who had described herself as being from the Arizona State University at the start of the talk — but who made clear she was the “head charge nurse” at the vaccination site.

“You look like a freshman!” Biden said, chuckling.

“Why thank you,” she said through her face mask.

After Vice President Kamala Harris took a turn asking questions, Biden continued to show incredulity that Hayes was a medical professional.

“And you’re a — a nurse?” Biden said on the video call, which was streamed publicly.

“I am, I’m a nurse. I’m an RN. I’ve been an RN for about nine years now,” she said. Registered nurses typically have at least two years of college education or a bachelor’s degree.

The president replied: “I know having been a significant consumer of health care, I can tell — I know the vice president knows this, when I say it — doctors let you live, nurses make you want to live. If there’s any angels in heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. And that’s not an exaggeration. That’s the God’s truth.”

That’s not creepy at all, is it America?

You can read more from our friends at The New York Post.

