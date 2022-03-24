[…] GOOD GOD: Thugs Unleash Dogs on Neighbors Cat in Vicious Attack *GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING* […]

Authorities are on the hunt for two thuggish monsters who unleashed their dogs on a neighbors cat surveillance video shows. It’s one of the most disgusting videos you will ever see in your lifetime, and these two miscreants should do hard time.

The two men appeared to encouraged the brutality, and only intervened when a man appeared on the porch where the attack took place to interject.

This is a disgusting and violent act that should NOT go unpunished.

Buddy the cat is a 7-year-old stray that a family decided to take in. Both men are now wanted on felony animal cruelty charges for endangering animal fighting and cruelty, which includes sentencing for up to 7 years in prison, which they should get.

"Please help us find those responsible for the attack on Buddy the cat," the @PSPCA has issued a plea after Buddy was mauled by two dogs in Frankford. The incident was caught on camera and officials hope someone will help identify those responsible. https://t.co/rfjupHcgoo pic.twitter.com/tnZeM0PlZs — KYW Newsradio – NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) March 23, 2022

The two people were walking the dogs on Granite Street in Philadelphia and saw Buddy the cat just casually hanging out on a nearby porch. Both of them casually let their dogs go, who then proceeded to maul the cat graphically enough that CBS Philadelphia had to blur the scene.

They set back and look like they are encouraging the dogs to maul the cat until the house owner steps out to intervene, then they pull back on the leashes.

Local Philly reporter Jan Carabeo said you can hear the dog owners encouraging the attack while it was ongoing. “Good Boy! Good Boy!” one of the suspects shouted.

GRAPHIC WARNING AND CONTENT BELOW:

Graphic video shows two black males siccing pitbulls on a cat in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia. Buddy the cat is in critical condition after having surgery to save its life. Law enforcement are trying to identify the suspects. pic.twitter.com/gaBkKy1n1d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2022

“It was a prolonged attack. It took a number of minutes and it was completely unnecessary. None of this had to happen,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement and shelter operations.

“There’s extensive damage to his hind abdominal region so we’re going to have to really try and sew him back together and hope for the best,” Wilson added.

“This act of cruelty is especially heinous for its apparent intentional nature. An innocent animal simply sitting on a porch may lose its life for absolutely no reason. Animals are beloved members of our family, and should be treated as such,” PSPCA CEO Julie Klim toldPhilly Voice.

The PSPCA has set up a donation page on their website, and also accepts Venmo (@pspca) donations, all of which will go towards Buddy’s medical care. For tips about the suspects in the case, they have a law enforcement line at (866)-601-7722.

