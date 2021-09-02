Gold Star Parents of Service Members Killed in Kabul Call Out Biden in Emotional Interview (VIDEO)

In an emotional interview, Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews two fathers who lost their sons in Afghanistan.

Both fathers very emotional, very angry towards President Joe Biden. Both fathers brought the horrific moments that Joe Biden looked at his watch during the transfer of the remains of the soldiers at the airport that they had to witness, in a completely sickening and disrespectful moment that will never be forgotten in American history.

Hannity: “I can’t imagine the pain that both of you are living through, Mark you bet with Biden over the weekend, how’d that go.”

Mark Schmitz: “Initially I wasn’t going to meet with him, but I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt. It didn’t go well. He talked a bit more about his own son than he did my son, and that didn’t sit well with me.”

It seems that every Marine parent is telling the same story. That Joe Biden is talking more about his own son, than he is their children who were murdered in Kabul. It’s absolutely astonishing and ridiculous.

Watch the emotional interview below.

