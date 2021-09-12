GoDaddy Cuts off Texas Right to Life’s Abortion ‘Whistleblowing’ Website After Texas Anti-Abortion Bill Becomes Law

As many of you know by now, Texas has now made it law and illegal for women to have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. The anti-abortion and pro life group Texas Right to Life encourage citizens to report these people at a dedicated “whistleblower” website, promising to “ensure that these lawbreakers are held accountable for their actions.”

As of last Sunday, Go Daddy pulled the plug on the website giving them 24 hours to find a new home. The website www.texasrighttolife.com was threatened with their whistle blowing website http://www.ProLifeWhistleblower.com being taken down for “violating” the policies of Go Daddy. So being Pro Life and against murdering babies is against Go Daddy Policy? Interesting to know isn’t it?

Here is the press release from Texas Right to Life.

Domain hosting service GoDaddy notified Texas Right to Life of intent to deplatform our website about the Texas Heartbeat Act, ProLifeWhistleblower.com.

Texas Right to Life created ProLifeWhistleblower.com in July to empower citizens to report violations of the life-saving Texas Heartbeat Act. Importantly, lawsuits regarding such infringements cannot be brought against the woman seeking an abortion but against those who commit the abortion or aid and abet.

Pro-abortion advocates tried for over a week to overwhelm the website with traffic and fake tips. When they failed, keyboard warriors harassed GoDaddy to take down our site.

GoDaddy emailed the Texas Right to Life IT team Thursday evening alleging we violated the terms of service. They neglected to specify how.

Texas Right to Life Director of Media and Communication Kimberlyn Schwartz responded:

“We will not be silenced. If anti-Lifers want to take our website down, we’ll put it back up. No one can keep us from telling the truth. No one can stop us from saving lives. We are not afraid of the mob. Anti-Life activists hate us because we’re winning. Hundreds of babies are being saved from abortion right now because of Texas Right to Life, and these attacks don’t change that.” GoDaddy removed the site around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Our IT team is already in process of transferring assets to another provider, and we’ll have the site restored within 24-48 hours.

