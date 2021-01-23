[…] GOD HELP US: White House Announces It Will Codify Federal Abortion Law […]

Some disturbing news coming from Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon late, and it’s horrible for those that don’t believe murdering babies should be legal. Which is pretty much anyone who’s not a monster with a functioning brain.

The White House announced Friday that the Biden Administration will codify Roe v. Wade, which would allow for legal abortions even in the event that the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 ruling.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack,” it continues. “We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

Here’s the press release from the White House:

Today marks the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade. In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world. As the Biden-Harris Administration begins in this critical moment, now is the time to rededicate ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need.

For those wondering what “Codify” means, here’s the definition. To “arrange (laws or rules) into a systematic code.” What this means is, they want to make it an actual law on the books, so that it can NEVER be taken away. This is how sickening that these people are in the Democratic Party, or demonic party, at this point I don’t see the difference.

If you voted for the party that's pushing for abortions, I honestly do not know how you can claim to be a Christian in America..



Prove me wrong.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 23, 2021

The Trump Administration spent 4 years working on pro life agendas, and even cut federal funding to over 900 abortion clinics in the United States. They were a beacon of light and hope for Christians and those with a moral compass who could or would never murder a child in the womb.

God says that life starts in the womb, this isn’t up for debate if you are a Christian. Any Christian voting for a party that is pushing abortion, should really wonder about themselves, and I’m not sorry for saying this. Someone has to, I guess it will be me.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said women should have “the right to make their own health decisions.”

“This core tenet in the canon of women’s rights remains under attack, demanding our constant vigilance and resolve to preserve reproductive rights in America,” she wrote in a Twitter post Friday.

The House Majority Whip also voiced his support.

Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) wrote, “Today marks the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to control their own bodies. Women’s right to choose is under assault across this country. We must continue the fight to protect that fundamental right.”

Roe v. Wade was the 1973 Supreme Court 7-2 decision ruling that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. It struck down many U.S. federal and state abortion laws.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said, “Today marks the grim 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Since this ruling in 1973 over 62 million innocent lives have been lost due to abortion. Every single life matters including the unborn. We must protect the sanctity of life & prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) echoed Paul’s criticism.

“Today is the tragic anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Lesko wrote. “I am proud to be a pro-life woman in Congress and fight for the right to life for every unborn baby. Every life is a gift from God, and I will continue to defend the sanctity of life at every stage.”

Please pray for America, she needs us right now, and we need God’s intervention to stop these monsters that are working to destroy our nation from all levels. They want to take away free speech, religions freedoms, murder babies, they are the epitome of pure evil America. Pray for America!

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for helping to contribute to this article.

3.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...