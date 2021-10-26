GOAT: Tom Brady with an Amazing Moment Leaving Young Cancer Survivor Fan in Tears (VIDEO)

In one of the most heartwarming moments you will ever see in a football game, The Greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, had an emotional moment with a young fan.

The 44-year-old NFL superstar approached a young boy who was cheering for him and gave the boy his hat. The boy had a sign that said the quarterback helped him beat cancer.

Watch the emotional video below.

WATCH:

Tom Brady walking over to meet a little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand… and the boy broke down in tears. He had a sign that said Brady helped beat brain cancer pic.twitter.com/5qzTF8v5F2 — Robert Pandolfino (@RPandolfino) October 24, 2021

Brady and Tampa Bay demolished the Bears, 38-3. Brady was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards and four TDS, including the 600th touchdown pass of his career.

