News

GOAT: Tom Brady with an Amazing Moment Leaving Young Cancer Survivor Fan in Tears (VIDEO)

Matt Couch October 25, 2021 No Comments

In one of the most heartwarming moments you will ever see in a football game, The Greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, had an emotional moment with a young fan.

The 44-year-old NFL superstar approached a young boy who was cheering for him and gave the boy his hat. The boy had a sign that said the quarterback helped him beat cancer.

Watch the emotional video below.

WATCH:

Brady and Tampa Bay demolished the Bears, 38-3. Brady was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards and four TDS, including the 600th touchdown pass of his career.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments