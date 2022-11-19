Global Sperm Counts Have Fallen 62% in Under 50 Years – ‘Could Threaten Humanity’s Survival’ Experts Say: Are Beta Males or Women to Blame?

According to Professor Hagai Levine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the co-author of the peer-reviewed study, global sperm counts have dropped by 62% since 1973, and if that trend continues, it “could threaten humankind’s survival.”

Before we continue, this is a reminder for conservative women to stop dating Beta’s and start looking for Alpha’s, we don’t shoot blanks, just saying.

The drop in sperm count, which refers to the quantity of sperm that are present in an average ejaculation, has decreased by 62%. Could it be the skinny jeans and soy milk? Maybe the Fedora’s and spin classes?

A new meta-analysis was published on Tuesday in the journal Human Reproductive Update with the Title, “Temporal trends in sperm count: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis of samples collected globally in the 20th and 21st centuries.”

The researchers evaluated sperm samples that were published between 2014 and 2019, and they added this information to the previous data.

Tucker Carlson has been speaking out on this subject for years, but no one has been listening.

WATCH:

According to National Geographic, the first study relating to sperm count was released in July of 2017 and found that the average quantity of sperm in a single ejaculate had deceased by more than 50% between 1973 and 2011 among men in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. You know, where the most woke people are.

“The results of the present study extend those of our 2017 meta-analysis. As further elaborated below, the new data allow for new analyses and new results. We provide strong evidence, for the first time, of a decline in sperm counts among men from South/Central America, Asia, and Africa, as well as a world-wide decline in the 21st century, with data suggesting that the pace of this decline has accelerated,” according to the researchers.

“Our current analysis, the largest ever to examine temporal trends in sperm counts, extends both the study period and the number of estimates. This new analysis includes seven additional years of sample collection and adds 44 estimates to the 244 included in the earlier analysis. It is therefore both more robust and more temporally relevant.”

“This analysis provides strong evidence, for the first time, of an appreciable decline in sperm counts among unselected men from SAA. Importantly, this analysis also demonstrates an accelerated decline in SC and TSC post-2000. In summary, this update confirms, extends and strengthens the results of our 2017 analysis,” researchers concluded.

Prof. Hagai Levine said that “we should be amazed and worried by the finding.”

The trend of decline is very clear,” Levine told The Times of Israel. “This is a remarkable finding and I feel responsible to deliver it to the world. The decline is both very real and appears to be accelerating.”

“What is more, we’re looking at averages, and if men are today averaging 50 million sperm per milliliter, there are large numbers of men who today have under 40 million sperm per milliliter — in other words, fertility that is actually suboptimal.”

“Our findings serve as a canary in a coal mine. We have a serious problem on our hands that, if not mitigated, could threaten humankind’s survival. We urgently call for global action to promote healthier environments for all species and reduce exposures and behaviors that threaten our reproductive health.”

You can read more from our friends at The Gateway Pundit who contributed to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...