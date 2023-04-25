Glenn Beck Predicts Tucker Carlson’s Leaving Fox News will ‘Kill’ Fox News Offers Carlson a Job at The Blaze [VIDEO INSIDE]

The media world was thrown into chaos on Monday when FOX News unexpectedly announced the departure of Tucker Carlson, the network’s most beloved and trusted host among conservative viewers. Carlson also had the distinction of having the top-rated show in the country, making his sudden exit all the more shocking.

Former FOX News host Glenn Beck expressed concern that the network’s decision could have catastrophic consequences, even going so far as to suggest that it might “kill” the network. On his BlazeTV program, Beck criticized the timing of the move, which came on the heels of FOX’s $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last week.

Beck speculated that Carlson may have been fired due to the network’s desire to avoid any further controversy after the Dominion settlement. However, he went on to describe the move as “suicidal” for FOX, suggesting that it could have devastating consequences for the network’s bottom line.

FOX’s announcement provided little insight into the reasons behind Carlson’s departure, beyond thanking him for his contributions to the network and confirming that his final show had aired on Friday. This lack of transparency has only fueled speculation and uncertainty among viewers and media insiders alike.

Despite the confusion surrounding Carlson’s exit, many of his fans are already looking for ways to show their support and make their voices heard. Some conservative groups are calling for a boycott of companies that support “woke” ideologies, encouraging viewers to redirect their spending to more conservative-friendly businesses instead.

This strategy has gained traction in recent months, as more and more companies have taken positions on social and political issues that alienate conservative consumers. By redirecting their dollars to businesses that align with their values, these consumers hope to send a message that they will not support companies that do not share their beliefs.

Beck himself has extended an invitation to Carlson to come work for the Blaze, his own media company. Whether or not Carlson will take him up on this offer remains to be seen, but it is clear that his departure from FOX has left a void that many are eager to fill.

WATCH: Glenn Beck says Tucker Carlson's departure will "kill Fox."



"You're getting rid of Tucker Carlson? Wow. Letting him walk out the door even? Wow." pic.twitter.com/I3tYWbCcnb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2023

