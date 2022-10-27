Gingrich Predicts Red Tsunami Because Every Democrat Senator Up for Re-Election Co Sponsored the ‘Transgender Supremacy Act’ (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that he sees the Republican Party sweeping the Democrats this November in a historic manner.

Here is what Newt said, “I think a tsunami is coming, I think it’s going to be huge. When people learn that every single Democrat in the House voted for the Transgender Supremacy Act and that all of the Democratic senators up for reelection, every one of them co-sponsored the Transgender Supremacy Act in the Senate, and they look at the details of that bill.”

“They realize it would guarantee any boy who decided to declare he was a girl could go into the girl’s locker room. It would guarantee that students could be tutored by their school without telling their parents. It would place transgender rights above religious liberty.

“The Catholic bishops had a devastating critique of the bill.

“These are the kind of radical things, if you look, say, at the Latino community, it’s the combination of the economy.

You can watch the VIDEO HERE:

“You can’t afford the gas.

“You can’t afford the food.

“You can’t afford the rent.

“You can’t afford the electricity and radical values.

“And the two together are repelling people from the Democratic Party on a scale.

“This may be the biggest Republican election since 1920,” Gingrich concluded.

CNBC also reported on Tuesday:

Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, with new election forecasts in key swing states and partisan strongholds flashing warning signs for Democrats.

In Ohio, 40% of likely voters said that they would prefer both the House and Senate to be controlled by Republicans, versus 33% who would prefer to have Democrats in charge, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Monday.

That result came even as respondents in the same Ohio poll were split, 46% to 46%, on the two Senate candidates in fierce competition for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman.

The poll, conducted by phone to 644 likely Ohio voters between October 14 and October 19, has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 5.1% points.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...