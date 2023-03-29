Giant Pizza Bagels in Queens Go VIRAL

Everyone has heard of bagels, and most people love them. But what about a bagel pizza?

Utopia Bagels in Queens had been making its signature creation for years now according to the establishment, and now new videos of the unique carby combo have now gone viral.

The video continues to rack up millions of views on social media, and owner Scott Spellman says the orders are starting to roll in as well.

“It’s been special—we’ve gotten a tremendous reaction,” adds Spellman. “When we pull those out of the oven, people just react so incredibly—and it’s been a lot of fun.”

For the low price of $85 you get two pizzas, for each bagel side. Each pie is cut into 20-24 slices, and averages out to less than $4 per slice.

Each order comes with two orders of garlic knots made from the dough luted from the bagel sides to make room for the toppings. This is starting to sound fascinating, isn’t it?

WATCH:

“You’re leaving here with something that weighs 20 lbs.”

What should you expect with each bite?

Spellman kept all its glory simple here: “It’s cheesy, saucy, and crispy.”

The bagel is also the blend of two New York City staples, and is perfect.

“There’s no state in the union that has better bagels or pizza than New York.”

This bagel can unite people as well according to the owner.

“Listen, you bring this to the party, it’s going to be the party,” declares Spellman. “That’s really what it is—it’s going to be the party.”

Make sure you order this brilliant piece of deliciousness at least a day in advance while the bagel pizza takes roughly an hour to make. The carb coma is in high demand. During a busy week, Spellman says his crew hand rolls 100,000 bagels. Wow!

