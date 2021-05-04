Ghislaine Maxwell’s Strange Black Eye in First Prison Photo

Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell appears like she’s not even recognizable in the first photo released of her since her imprisonment. The accused madam of is sporting a nasty black eye that her attorneys cannot explain.

Maxwell, 59, is the former girlfriend of the late convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

She has now been in federal custody for roughly 10 months over multiple allegations that she groomed young girls and women who became victims of Epstein during the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

Just last month, Maxwell was charged with sex trafficking of a minor, over allegations that she grossed a then 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein.

Epstein died while being held in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, and his death was ruled a suicide even though more than 70% of the public believes he was killed.

Epstein had past links to the most powerful people in America from Bill Clinton to the UK’s Prince Andrew, and even the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump.

Those connections alone have many casting doubts on whether or not he actually took his own life.

Maxwell is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and officials want to be sure she stays alive. So guards keep a close watch on their high-profile inmate, checking every 15 minutes to be sure she is still breathing.

But Maxwell’s lawyers want those check-ins to stop.

Fox News reported that Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim submitted a court filing Thursday afternoon, which included the photo of his client’s black eye. Sternheim stated that Maxwell does not know how she received the injury, but the lawyer speculated that it might have come from Maxwell shielding her eyes from flashlights during checks by guards.

Sternheim told the court that Maxwell “has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline and punitive chores.”

