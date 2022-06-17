Ghislaine Maxwell’s Cellmate Says She ‘Was Offered Money to Strangle Epstein’s Madam to Death in Her Sleep’

The Clinton Body Count is on standby as Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail housing unit claimed she was offered money to murder the former madam of Jeffrey Epstein according to the convicted sex offenders legal team.

Maxwell’s attorney’s also have alleged that she was “beaten with a hammer” by her father as they laid out details of her “traumatizing childhood.”

Last month, Maxwell was removed from solitary confinement after two years of what her family branded “torture”.

But, her legal team claim that after being moved in with the general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, she was the “target of a credible death threat from a fellow inmate”.

The New York Times reports that a prisoner in Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder her.

She allegedly said that she planned to strangle her in her sleep.

This inmate was later moved to a different unit “presumably to protect Ms Maxwell,” according to her legal team.

The incident has not been independently confirmed, and the US attorney’s office has declined to comment on the claim.

But Maxwell’s defence lawyers have insisted that “this incident reflects the brutal reality that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms Maxwell – whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred’.”

The Maxwell Watch is officially on. No one in America with a functioning brain believes that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

Thanks to our friends at The Sun for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...