GETTR’s Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson on Big Tech Censorship, the Mid-Terms… and Flat Earth & UFOs!

GETTR’s Director of Media Affairs, Sonny Joy Nelson, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to talk about Big Tech gearing up for the 2022 Mid-Terms. Are we going to see a repeat of 2020 when it comes to censorship, or will it be even worse?

Sonny and I spoke about the fact that when we see Big Tech censoring a particular topic, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, the covid jabs or election fraud, we typically believe that the opposite is true. What throws us both for a loop is flat earth, which is another topic often times censored… Why would a conspiracy theory that, for all intents and purposes, is not true… get censored at such a high intensity?

Finally, Sonny reveals that there are some big announcements coming soon for GETTR, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates. If you are not on GETTR, be sure to create an account and follow Sonny Joy Nelson – @sonnyjoynelson… and you can follow me at @jeffdornik.

Stream every episode of The Jeff Dornik Show and In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik at Freedom First TV, the home of Patriotism On-Demand. FFTV’s Exclusive Shows are hosted by Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Dr Mark Sherwood, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and so many more. Use code JEFF to get 25% off when you sign up today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe

Make sure you watch the previous episode of The Jeff Dornik Show featuring Dr Pierre Kory:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...