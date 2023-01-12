GETTR to Host ‘2022 GETTIES Awards Worldwide Show’ LIVE at 8:30 EST Thursday Jan 12, 2023: Featuring Awards to 24 Outstanding Members

GETTR will be hosting the first annual “GETTIES” Awards Thursday night Jan 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST on their platform. The awards will go to 24 outstanding members of the GETTR community who are absolute must follows.
The GETTIES will be hosted by GETTR CEO Jason Miller and GETTR’s resident badass Kaelan Dorr, and you won’t want to miss tonights awards show. Not only will it be epic, but they’ll keep you entertained as only the GETTR platform can!
The winners are in! TONIGHT, join us LIVE on @GETTRLive for the 2022 GETTIES Award Show starting at 8:30 PM EST!
This year we’ll be highlighting and giving awards to 24 outstanding members of the GETTR community who are absolute MUST FOLLOWS!
The Categories that winners will be awarded to can be found below.
The GETTIES Categories:
- The Man/Woman, the Myth, the Legend
- Activist of the Year
- Cancel Culture’s Biggest Target
- Real News Outlet of the Year
- Community Organizer of the Year
- The People’s Champion
- Troll of the Year
- Most Prolific Memer
- Most Prolific Poster
- Most Requested New User
- Livestreams Superstar
- Biting Commentator of the year
- The Future of the Movement
- Visionary
- Fighter for Faith
- MVP: United States
- MVP: Brazil
- MVP: United Kingdom
- MVP: France
- MVP: Germany
- MVP: Japan
- MVP: Australia
- MVP: Austria
- MVP: Canada
Who do you think won in these categories? Talk about who you are most excited to see win #The2022GETTIES here on GETTR!
