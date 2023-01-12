GETTR to Host ‘2022 GETTIES Awards Worldwide Show’ LIVE at 8:30 EST Thursday Jan 12, 2023: Featuring Awards to 24 Outstanding Members

GETTR will be hosting the first annual “GETTIES” Awards Thursday night Jan 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST on their platform. The awards will go to 24 outstanding members of the GETTR community who are absolute must follows.

The GETTIES will be hosted by GETTR CEO Jason Miller and GETTR’s resident badass Kaelan Dorr, and you won’t want to miss tonights awards show. Not only will it be epic, but they’ll keep you entertained as only the GETTR platform can!

The winners are in! TONIGHT, join us LIVE on @GETTRLive for the 2022 GETTIES Award Show starting at 8:30 PM EST!

This year we’ll be highlighting and giving awards to 24 outstanding members of the GETTR community who are absolute MUST FOLLOWS!

The Categories that winners will be awarded to can be found below.

The GETTIES Categories:

The Man/Woman, the Myth, the Legend

﻿﻿﻿Activist of the Year

Cancel Culture’s Biggest Target

Real News Outlet of the Year

Community Organizer of the Year

The People’s Champion

Troll of the Year

﻿﻿﻿﻿Most Prolific Memer

Most Prolific Poster

Most Requested New User

Livestreams Superstar

Biting Commentator of the year

The Future of the Movement

Visionary

Fighter for Faith

MVP: United States

MVP: Brazil

MVP: United Kingdom

MVP: France

MVP: Germany

MVP: Japan

MVP: Australia

MVP: Austria

MVP: Canada

Who do you think won in these categories? Talk about who you are most excited to see win #The2022GETTIES here on GETTR!

