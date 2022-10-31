GETTR Doesn’t Scare Easily as Fastest Growing Social Media Platform in History Announces Massive Week of Content

|GETTR Previews Week of Exclusive Livestreaming Content
|October 31, 2022
|Free speech social media platform GETTR is today announcing its weekly roster of global livestreaming content, brought to you by renowned influencers from around the world.
Here what you might have missed from last week:
Coverage of the Brazilian presidential election
A special address from CEO Jason Miller on the state of social media
Andrew Tate announces his conversion to Islam
Matt Le Tissier interviews funeral director John O’Looney
New Hampshire Senate debate
Pennsylvania Senate debate
Dominique Samuels interviews vaccine injury survivor
Here’s what you can watch on the @GETTRLive account and across the platform:
Monday, October 31:
3:00PM ET: Matt LeTissier’s The Flip Side (@mattletiss7) with guest Paul Joseph Watson (@RealPJW)
4:00PM ET: The Lily Kate Show (@TheLilyKate)
5:15PM ET: Halloween at the White House (@GETTRLive)
Tuesday, November 1:
12:00PM ET: Washington Times Midterm Coverage with Kari Lake (@WashTimesOpEd)
8:00PM ET: Maine Gubernatorial Debate (@GETTRLive)
Wednesday, November 2:
12:00PM ET: Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec)
3:00PM ET: Dominique Samuels’ Weekly Feast (@DominiqueTaegon)
8:00PM ET: Maine Senate Debate (@GETTRLive)
Thursday, November 3:
7:00PM ET: Rhode Island Gubernatorial Debate(@GETTRLive)
7:00PM ET: Andy Ngo’s Weekly Notice (@MrAndyNgo)
8:00PM: President Trump Rally in Iowa (@GETTRLive)
Saturday, November 5:
7:00PM ET: President Trump Rally in Pennsylvania (@GETTRLive)
Sunday, November 6:
5:00PM ET: President Trump Rally in Florida (@GETTRLive)
GETTR, the fastest growing social media platform in history, now boasts nearly 6.5 million users across the globe in 193 different countries. There have been over 260 million livestreaming views since the release of the feature, along with over 65 million Vision views – the short video feature that is a direct competitor to Instagram Reels and TikTok.
|For all GETTR media inquiries or to interview CEO Jason Miller please email:
PRESS@GETTR.com
