GETTR Defies Market Trends and Doubles Unique User Count in First Year

Social media platform GETTR saw an explosion in the number of unique visitors to the platform in the past 12 months, bucking a downward trend faced by competitors across the industry, and doubling the amount of new people visiting GETTR, becoming the only alternative platform to experience growth.



The Comscore data, analyzed by TheRighting and covered by Rolling Stonemagazine on Tuesday, found that GETTR was the only alternative social media platform which saw its year-over-year (YOY) unique visitors increase between September 2021 and September 2022.



A unique user refers to a person who has visited the website at least once and is counted only once, meaning new people are continuing to join and visit GETTR every day based on its promise to never censor or ban a user for sharing their political views.



The Comscore data found that the majority of conservative media outlets and social media platforms hemorrhaged YOY traffic over the past year, including Parler, which was down 48 percent, and Rumble, which was down 2 percent. Data on Truth Social also showed a decline in unique visitors but a full comparison won’t be available until February 2023, a year after its launch.



“These numbers confirm what we already know: GETTR is the only social media platform strong enough to replace companies like Meta, YouTube and TikTok, ending their tyrannical stranglehold on free speech around the world,” GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller said on Tuesday.



“The reasons for GETTR’s growth are two-fold. First, the platform has superior technology, offering exclusive livestream shows and short-form videos (called Visions) in addition to traditional microblogging. And second, GETTR is a truly international platform, with 51% of our user base here in the United States, and 49% from international markets,” he added.



GETTR today boasts an almost 24/7 live roster of livestreams from around the world and will be the only place to see unparalleled live and unrestricted behind-the-scenes content for the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. Today, GETTR has more than 6.5 million users in 192 countries and remains the fastest growing social media network in history.



The platform proudly represents many high-profile users including British broadcaster and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, War Room host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, author and journalist Naomi Wolf, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, comedian and podcaster Russell Brand, conservative news commentators Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, British football legend Matt Le Tissier, and radio host and author Mark Levin.