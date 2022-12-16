GETTR CEO Jason Miller Warns of Detrimental UK Online Safety Bill in The Daily Express Interview

In an exclusive interview with David Maddox of the UK’s Daily Express, GETTR CEO Jason Miller issued a staunch warning for the looming dangers wrapped up in the Online Safety Bill, and the global impact the bill could have if it is passed through Parliament.



“[Miller] said: ‘This is the misnamed Online Safety Bill because having ‘safety’ in the title means there’s going to be some serious strings attached.’ The entrepreneur admitted he had been concerned by ‘unelected, unaccountable, woke officials’ at Ofcom deciding what is safe or unsafe.”



“…he added: ‘We are not out of the woods and an equally dangerous Pandora’s box can be opened with regard to the bill and the free speech implications not just in the UK, but reverberating around the world. What I mean by that is it appears the government is still intent on infringing on free speech rights, but rather than kicking the policing and accountability to Ofcom, they are kicking it to Silicon Valley moderation centres, which I envision as nerds in hoodies sitting thousands of miles away.’”



“I am of firm belief that you can have legal speech or illegal speech, but when you have a middle ground you are attempting to censor, then that is always going to be subject to political discrimination.”



“[Miller] was more concerned about plans for social media companies to have a safe or unsafe mode – which he believes will be used as a means to attack religious freedoms. He said: ‘What the bill is really going to do is put control on legal speech which government officials don’t want people to see. People who dare to question authority on lockdowns, people who question authority on climate change, people who might raise issues with the BBC’s definition that there are 148 genders. This is madness. What it is going to do, a lot of people don’t realise, is what happens in the UK will reverberate around the world and there is a very good chance it will be implemented in other countries.’”



Since the launch of GETTR on July 4, 2021, it has become the fastest growing social media platform in history, reaching one million users in less than three days. The platform now hosts over 7 million users worldwide with a presence in 192 different countries. Since the release of the livestreaming feature in October 2021, there have been over 300 million livestream views. In recent months, GETTR has defied market trends, doubling its unique users in the first year of existence, with plans to unveil broader monetization in the coming weeks.

