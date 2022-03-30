GETTR CEO Jason Miller Details Companies Global Growth in Sit-Down Interview with Le Monde￼

Leading French newspaper Le Monde on Monday published an interview with GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller, chronicling the platform’s global strategy and surging popularity ahead of the French presidential elections.

In a sit-down interview with reporter Damien Leloup, Miller described GETTR’s decision to invest in multiple countries outside of the United States, including Brazil, France and Colombia, which all have important elections in 2022 and have experienced issues with Big Tech censorship.

“I didn’t want GETTR to be just another echo chamber for the American right,” Miller told Le Monde. “I want to create a global platform, with different points of view, and which also gives us great room for improvement.”

“The countries where we find success are above all those that are going to have important elections, in which people are more passionate about politics, and also the countries that are close [to the threats posed by] socialism,” he went on.

“Colombia and Brazil have a border with Venezuela, they see the damage caused by authoritarian socialist regimes. In Florida, where there is a large community of Cuban exiles, we have a lot of users. The same is true in Japan, where concern over China’s ambitions is palpable.”

Miller, a former Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, was in the French capital last week for the “Grand Debate of Values,” the first major French presidential debate hosted by conservative magazine Valeurs actuelles and sponsored by GETTR.

Today, GETTR has five million registered users. In France, these include journalists Elizabeth Levy, André Bercoff and Eric Morillot, speaker and essayist Idriss Aberkane, lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio, actress Béatrice Rosen, French presidential candidates Florian Philippot and Eric Zemmour, National Rally Party Chair Jordan Bardella, Mayor of Perpignan Louis Aliot, Mayor of Fréjus David Rachline, Senator Stéphane Ravier, and Members of the European Parliament Jérôme Rivière and Thierry Mariani.

GETTR is the fastest-growing social media platform in history, having marked its first million users less than three days after its formal launch on July 4, 2021. By comparison, Twitter took 24 months to attract one million users while Facebook took 10 months.

GETTR

3 Columbus Circle

20th Floor

New York, NY 10019

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...