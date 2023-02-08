News

GET A ROOM! You Wont’ Believe the Kiss Between First Lady and 2nd Gentleman at SOTU Address

It’s not often that we report on swingers here at The DC Patriot, but we’re not really sure how to catagorize what we saw tonight at the State of the Union Address in 2023.

There was an awkward, “we’ve done this before” makeout session kiss between First Lady Jill Biden and 2nd Gentleman, Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.

When we say it was awkward, we’re talking like you could turn on the 1970’s porn music folks, it’s quite strange.

Are you ready for this? You’re not, but we’re going to show it to you anyway.

Have you ever witnessed two people not married to each other kissing like this? Holy Hell America! Check it out below!

The best part about this were the comments from users on Twitter, check them out below.

We could share a ton more, go check out the thread on Twitter and enjoy the show!

