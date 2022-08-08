GESTAPO! FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago: Trump Says His Home is ‘UNDER SEIGE’ by Large Group of FBI Agents in Breaking Statement

A horrific moment that reads of late 1930’s Germany in America as the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is being raided by the FBI, a weaponized government agency being ran by the Democrats in America.
President Trump made the following statement just moments ago:
‘These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,’ he said in statement Monday night.
‘After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.
‘It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.
‘Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.
‘Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.
‘They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.’
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
God is watching the fbi. God sees the fbi doing illegal and unconstitutional actions. I know God and God will take his revenge out on the fbi. I don’t know how or when, but I know it will be swift and sudden. Karma is like this.
This is going to backfire on them in the biggest way possible | It pisses me off so bad what they are doing and the FBI should be broken down and those who perpetrated this crime need to be thrown in the Gulag the same as our Political Prisoners and treated in the same manner | If they aren’t careful they will get that war they are looking for and they will not be the victor
[…] GESTAPO! FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago: Trump Says His Home is ‘UNDER SEIGE’ by Large Group of FBI Agents… […]