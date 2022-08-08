GESTAPO! FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago: Trump Says His Home is ‘UNDER SEIGE’ by Large Group of FBI Agents in Breaking Statement

A horrific moment that reads of late 1930’s Germany in America as the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is being raided by the FBI, a weaponized government agency being ran by the Democrats in America.

President Trump made the following statement just moments ago:

‘These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,’ he said in statement Monday night.

‘After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

‘It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

‘Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.

‘Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.

‘They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.’

