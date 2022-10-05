German Government Warns Gas May Run Out During Winter Months After Pipeline is Sabotaged

The German government is warning that their natural gas may run out during the winter months after the Nord Stream pipeline was destroyed that helps supply the country with heat and energy from Russia.

German Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed grave concern over the looming energy crisis this winter, telling German media that the situation was extremely tense and there is a possibility that Germany may run out of gas.

The Germans have rolled out a new program to help with the rising costs of energy, hoping to launch a price break for their citizens.

The new price break policy will cover 80 percent of regular consumption in a bid to try to get Germans to use less gas and make the scenario of shortages less likely.

“For the upper 20 per cent of normal consumption, you will certainly have to pay the full bill,” Habeck told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk Radio, Reuters reports.

European governments have claimed the damage to Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was likely caused by deliberate sabotage. https://t.co/Jm1hG7n2B6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2022

Habeck also stated that Germany was facing an “extremely tense situation” ahead of the winder and added “If we don’t save, if households don’t reduce consumption, we still risk not having enough gas in the winter.”

The appeal to save on gas consumption comes a week after Habeck claimed last week that German gas storage was at 90 percent capacity, and stated that Germany should get through the winter months “comfortably.”

“If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and if we have a bit of luck with the weather, we will have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably,” he said.

“That means, however, that the storage facilities will be empty again at the end of the winter — in this case really empty, because we are going to use the gas,” he added.

The news was expected and Habeck’s words came prior to the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Nord Stream 1 delivered large amounts of gas directly from Russia to Germany.

Germany’s economics minister has publicly admitted that much of the nation’s economy has already been reduced to a “burning” fire by the ongoing energy crisis ahead of what is expected to be a cold winter for many in the country. https://t.co/zvoIpBEojJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 30, 2022



