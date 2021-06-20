GEORGIA REMOVES OVER 100,000 OUTDATED NAMES FROM VOTER ROLLS

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a full list of people that could be removed from the state’s voter registration rolls, as they are on the outdated names list. These people could be affected and removed unless these people take action before the registration update on Friday.



“Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” the Republican said in a statement. “There is not a legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls”, Raffensperger added.

There were 18,486 voter files of dead individuals also removed by Raffensperger’s office bases on information obtained from Georgia’s Office Vital Records and the Electronic Registration Information Center.



Speaking of the 100,000 plus outdated names Raffensperger commented,” These people don’t live in Georgia anymore. Then, you have 18,000 people who have passed. So, they are not going to be voting anymore. You need to have accurate voter rolls and proper list maintenance. It also helps your county election directors, Raffensperger told local WSB-TV2.



Raffensperger has had several critics, including Gerald Griggs with the Atlanta NAACP, who described the move as a voter purge. Griggs said thousands of voters were improperly removed from the 2019 list. But the state noted the removals are required by law and the maintenance occurs every two years.



A recently passed Republican-backed voting law prompted the move to update the voter registration listing, and is meant to secure election integrity, and make any chance of cheating more difficult.



After Democrat gubernatorial nominee Stacy Abrams lost in her run in 2018, she started Fair Fight Action, a voting rights organization, that filed a lawsuit disputing Georgia’s removal of voter files. A federal judge dismissed their efforts to block the cancellation of voters who had been inactive for more than eight years, in January 2020.

