Georgia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Voter Fraud

A Georgia Man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud. Even though the mainstream media, Democrats, and liberal loons continue to tell you voter fraud doesn’t happen in our elections.

District Attorney Chris Arnt announced William Chase, 62, was convicted of unlawful acts regarding electors’ vote, voting twice in the same election, first degree forgery, and performing illegal acts with election documents.

Chief Judge Kristina Graham sentenced Chase to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole until after 15 years.

NBC 9 News reported Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s ballot during a 2021 Georgia runoff.

The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.

When the husband of the original owner of the ballot got his and she did not, the DA says she called the Walker County Elections Office to inquire about it.

The Elections Office found out that it has already been accepted, but not yet counted, and that it appeared to have her signature, the DA says. The resident went to the Elections Office and pointed out that it was not her signature.

The Elections Office then requested the Secretary of State Office investigate the forged ballot.

According to the District Attorney, Chase was giving a lofty sentence for two reasons.

1) To send a message to anyone attempting to commit voter fraud in the state of Georgia.

2) Chase has a prior record which includes bankruptcy fraud, theft by shoplifting, forgery in the first degree, stealing public documents, and financial identify fraud.

