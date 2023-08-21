Georgia Judge Sets President Trump’s Bail at $200,000

In a recent twist of events, the former President, Donald Trump, has had his bond set at $200,000 as he prepares to face the legal challenges thrown his way by the Georgia case. The case alleges that Trump orchestrated illegal maneuvers in an attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. The bond arrangement, signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump’s defense lawyers, and the presiding judge, comes with strings attached – it prohibits Trump from any form of intimidation of co-defendants, witnesses, or victims, whether through conventional means or on social media platforms.

The agreement, notably, encompasses not just Trump’s own posts, but also any reposts or content shared by others. This is a direct response to Trump’s history of using social media as a tool to vocally criticize those involved in the legal cases against him, particularly as he fervently campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024. This battle has seen him clashing with figures like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican who resisted Trump’s efforts to contest the election results.

The bond order pegs Trump’s collateral for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge at $80,000, with an additional $10,000 allocated for each of the 12 other charges he faces. The purpose of bond in the legal process is to ensure defendants appear in court prior to their trial.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, has laid out a timeline for Trump’s surrender, with a noon Friday deadline. Furthermore, she aims to arraign Trump and his 18 co-defendants during the week of September 5. Willis has expressed her intent to try all defendants together, aiming for a trial in March of the following year, coinciding with the peak of the presidential nomination season.

Typically in Fulton County, a bond amount is negotiated between the defendants’ legal teams and the district attorney’s office before the formal arraignment. With bond set, defendants not in custody can proceed to book themselves into the Fulton County jail. Given Trump’s already established bond, he would be released once the booking process is concluded.

Trump has been charged in conjunction with several allies, all accused of conspiring to undermine the democratic will of voters, allegedly in an effort to retain the presidency after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The former president vehemently denies any wrongdoing, characterizing the legal cases as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his potential 2024 presidential campaign. Through his Truth Social platform, Trump has singled out prosecutors and others involved in his cases while continuing to advance his claims about the 2020 election.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump didn’t mince words, labeling the Fulton County district attorney as “crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan.” In this same vein, he took aim at Governor Kemp, a frequent target for Trump’s criticism due to his refusal to intervene following the 2020 election.

The indictment in Georgia comes hot on the heels of a separate case brought by the Justice Department special counsel, charging Trump in a wide-reaching conspiracy to overturn the election. Trump’s legal woes extend further to a federal indictment alleging illegal possession of classified documents and a New York state case for falsifying business records. The former President remains embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle that could significantly impact his political future.

