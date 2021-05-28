Georgia Judge Postpones Fulton County Ballot Examination After County Files Motion to Dismiss

A Georgia judge told parties in an election integrity case on May 27 that a previously scheduled meeting at a ballot storage warehouse was cancelled after officials filed a flurry motion to dismiss the case.

The defendants were in a panic after a the judge granted the plaintiffs access to review 145,000 absentee ballots. The concern was fraudulent and duplicated ballots or double-counted ballots.

The final hearing to work out the inspection was to take place tomorrow on Friday May 28. However in a last minute rush of legal filings, the county filed motions to dismiss the underlying lawsuit that initiated the ballot audit and review.

The corruption with these Democrat and RINO ran counties is jaw dropping.

The judge has now dismissed the ballot examination hearing until after the county dismissal motion is considered.

EPOCH TIMES – A judge in Georgia told parties in an election integrity case on May 27 that a previously scheduled meeting at a ballot storage warehouse was canceled after officials filed a flurry of motions in the case.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said a May 28 meeting was no longer taking place because of motions filed by Fulton County, the county’s Board of Registration and Elections, and the county’s clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to The Epoch Times.

Amero said the motions must be heard before the plaintiffs can gain access to the absentee ballots. He proposed a June 21 hearing, but the order scheduling the hearing hasn’t yet been filed.

“It seems like a desperation move. The silver lining is that we now have more time to perfect the changes we had to make in our inspection plan,” Garland Favorito, the lead petitioner, told The Epoch Times via email. (read more)

