Georgia Election Board Refers 35 Voter Fraud Cases for Prosecution, But We Were Told There Was No Fraud?

Once again America you’ve been lied to by the mainstream media and the Democrats. Shocked I’m sure.

The Georgia election board has now referred 35 cases of voter fraud for protection, you know in the state where there was no voter fraud according to the corrupt Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and the corrupt Secretary of State and Attorney General.

“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, chairman of the five-member board, said in a statement.

“Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections,” the Republican added.

The cases include four instances where authorities say convicted felons voted or registered to vote and four other cases of non-citizens voting or registering to do so.

Authorities also said a group called the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 voter registration applications after a deadline, causing voters to be disenfranchised in a 2019 special election.

In a statement emailed to The Epoch Times, the project’s CEO Nsé Ufot said: “The February 10th State Election Board meeting was the first time NGP heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019. We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official so we will have no further comment on the investigation.”

Raffensperger said last year that the project was one of several groups that sent letters to people living outside the state in possible violation of Georgia law. The group, which says it fights for voter rights and was founded by former Democrat gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. The group ran into trouble before, when it failed to pay unemployment insurance, according tostate records.

