The State of Georgia prematurely posted the charges against President Trump before the Grand Jury had even convened.

Ridiculous Rico Laws, nonsensical filings, etc. They then pulled it down when they realized the Grand Jury hadn’t even voted and wasn’t even done deliberating.

Is the fix in America?

Matt Couch and Benny Johnson weighed in below:

🚨Fulton County posted charges against President Trump to their website before the Grand Jury had even finished convening, then quickly scrubbed the file from their website



This is the file outlining a litany of charges.



RIGGED. pic.twitter.com/Mkoid3hv4B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2023

