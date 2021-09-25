George W. Bush Set To Fundraise for RINO Liz Cheney’s Reelection Bid

If you didn’t know who George W. Bush is by now you should. He’s attacked conservatives, attacked a Republican President in Donald J. Trump, and now he’s going to try to help the biggest RINO in Washington, D.C. get re-elected.

That’s right, former President George W. Bush is helping RINO Liz Cheney for her reelection bid in Wyoming.

Backing one of the ten House Republicans that sided with the Democrats to impeach former President Donald J. Trump over the January 6 incident of old people taking selfies at the Capitol.

Cheney is a daughter of Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney, and is one of the most outspoken critics of Trump. In return, Trump has called her a “warmongering fool” and a “horrible human being.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cheney voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection following the January 6 Capitol riot, ignoring the fact the former president did not call for violence or lawlessness. Rather, he continually called for peace as the chaos continued to unfold.

As far back as January the former president flagged the possibility of supporting Cheney as his war with the party that took him to power continues.

According to the WSJ, Bush’s fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dallas with co-hosts to include Karl Rove, a longtime political adviser for Bush and former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (R., Texas), who served as U.S. ambassador to NATO under Trump.

Other co-hosts cited in the report include former Hunt Oil Co. Chief Executive Ray Hunt, former Bush White House counsel Harriet Miers and former Bush White House counselor Karen Hughes.

