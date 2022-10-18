George Floyd’s Family Considering Suing Kanye West (Ye) After He Says George Floyd Died of Fentanyl (VIDEO)

Well the leftist twits in the media are in a frenzy because Ye, formerly Kanye West after the billionaire mogul and red pilled conservative said that George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose.

Strange, the autopsy says something similar, in fact there are two of them, which we’ll be sighting in this article.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told Drink Champs. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

During the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, medical experts testified that Floyd had Fentanyl in his system, along with methamphetamines, and he even tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Floyd’s family, and their medical autopsy he died as a result of Chauvin’s knee, but Candace Owens documentary contradicts that with facts, as well as video, and things most Americans do not even know about.

Floyd’s death sparked and ignited the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 that caused cities to burn and billions of dollars in damages to American cities all across America.

West compared Floyd to the late designer Virgil Abloh. “This white company Louis Vuitton is now making statues of him as a martyr, and we don’t know why exactly [he died], they said it was cancer,” West said.

Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide.

The following is from NPR:

The autopsy report from Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office concludes the cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” That conclusion, death due to heart failure, differs from the one reached by an independent examiner hired by the Floyd family; that report listed the cause of death as “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

This medical examiner’s report does not mention asphyxiation. However, according to prosecutors, in charging documents filed last week, early results “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

The medical examiner’s report also details blunt-force injuries to the skin of Floyd’s head, face and upper lip, as well as the shoulders, hands and elbows and bruising of the wrists consistent with handcuffs.

Signed by Dr. Andrew M. Baker, it says Floyd had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 3. A post-mortem nasal swab confirmed that diagnosis. The report notes that because a positive result for coronavirus can persist for weeks after the disease has resolved, “the result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent … positivity from previous infection.”

In addition to fentanyl and methamphetamine, the toxicology report from the autopsy showed that Floyd also had cannabinoids in his system when he died.

Floyd also had heart disease, hypertension and sickle cell trait — a mostly asymptomatic form of the more serious sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that primarily affects African Americans.

