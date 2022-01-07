George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Identified as Child Shot at Home on New Year’s Day

Reports now coming out of Houston, Texas that George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was shot in a Houston apartment on New Years Day.

Floyd, the multiple time felon who the leftist media and Democrats have tried to make a Marty out of robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint and held a gun to her belly asking her if she wanted her baby to live or die.

Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin while being high as a kite on fentanyl in May of 2020.

His niece Delane was sleeping in the apartment when someone opened fire just before 3 a.m. Another child and four adults were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday, Houston police said they are investigating the incident.

They do not have any suspect description or motive for the shooting in which at least one person fired several shots into the apartment.

Though the department did not name Delane, they did confirm a 4-year-old victim was shot in the torso.

“She was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition,” the police said.

A friend of the family’s told KHOU that the girl had a punctured lung, punctured liver and three broken ribs, and that she walked for the first time since the shooting on Tuesday.

Police have been criticized for their response to the incident after Delane’s father, Derrick Delane, told KTRK-TV that they didn’t arrive at the scene until 7 a.m., more than four hours after the shooting occurred.

“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit,” he told KTRK. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”

According to Delane his daughters mother drove her to the hospital. The Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he is opening an investigation into the matter.

Thanks to CBS News for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...