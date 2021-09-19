News

General Milley Needs to Be Court Martialed by Dinesh D’Souza (VIDEO)

Patriot Staff September 19, 2021 1 Comment

Our good friend Dinesh D’Souza has made the case for General Milley being Court Martialed in his lated video.

As you know by now, General Milley has been said in the latest book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa to have committed treason.

Dinesh breaks down the latest, and makes the case for court martialing General Milley.

WATCH:

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dariusmarley
dariusmarley
4 hours ago

Hey there! I’m currently donating FREE studio time for AMERICA FIRST media projects. I’ve been a full-time voiceover guy since 2010. If you have any questions, just ask. I’m really easy to work with!

0
Reply