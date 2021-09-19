General Milley Needs to Be Court Martialed by Dinesh D’Souza (VIDEO)

Our good friend Dinesh D’Souza has made the case for General Milley being Court Martialed in his lated video.

As you know by now, General Milley has been said in the latest book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa to have committed treason.

Dinesh breaks down the latest, and makes the case for court martialing General Milley.

WATCH:

