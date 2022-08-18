Gays Against Groomers Founder SLAMS Woke Culture for Influencing 4-Year-Old Girl to Have Transgender Reveal Party

Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers (GAG), yes that’s the name, runs a coalition of gays against the sexualization of children, denounced the woke culture of influencing a four-year-old girl to have a transgender reveal party at a Vancouver pride parade. This is sickening folks.

“They [radical left] control the youth and the future and it’s even way before puberty. The girl probably can barely even read. They don’t even know their favorite color yet or can’t even pick their bedtime, but they can apparently choose their gender,” Michell said in an interview with “InfoWars War Room” host Owen Shroyer.

“People actually believe this crap and it’s truly mind-blowing. That’s why I really believe that they know exactly what they’re doing. They know that this is insane, but they don’t care.”

Shroyer added that it is just like they want to indoctrinate black children to hate white people at a young age. The Left teaches kids about how to be gay or transsexual before they even hit puberty.

“It’s really the mindset of Hitler, ‘give me the youth of the nation and I’ll rule that nation in seven years.’ That’s what they’re doing. They’re just aiming all their propaganda at the children because they know that’s where to go to conquer the future,” Shroyer said.

The now viral video showed a young girl with a trans flag draped around her while an adult with a rainbow flag assisted the child. These people are monsters, this is child abuse America! Blue smoke popped out of a tube as the child celebrated coming out as a boy… The Child is FOUR, they don’t even know what they want for lunch or what to watch on TV, let alone anything about sexuality. The fact this is allowed should be criminal.

Charlie Danger Lloyd was born a female, but from a young age expressed he was a boy, the mother Alaina Bourrel told South West News Service.

“Charlie jumped with joy as the crowd cheered him on. He couldn’t believe the love and support he was shown from the bystanders,” the mother said.

As you know the radical Left has been having Drag Queens do strip teases and dances at public places, and even drag shows with drag queen story hour for children. It’s absolutely disgusting and it’s an abomination.

