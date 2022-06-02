News

Gas Prices Reach New Record High of $4.67 per Gallon National Average as America’s Say ‘Lets Go Brandon!’

The national average for regular gasoline has soared yet again in Joe Biden’s America, now hitting a national average of $4.67 a gallon.

Gas prices are now up 48 cents over the past month alone. Yikes!

It now costs 32% more to fill up your tank than on the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. 

Seven states now average $5 or higher, with Illinois becoming the latest to join that unpopular club, according to AAA. New York and Arizona are just pennies away from the $5 threshold. The average in California now stands at $6.19 a gallon.

No states have an average $4.15 or lower, with Georgia coming in at the lowest at $4.16.

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

The following is from CNN:

Oil prices, the biggest component of pump prices, continue to move higher. 

Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 1% on Tuesday to close at the highest level in nearly three months. Brent is up another 1.2% Wednesday morning. The gains come after Europe agreed to phase out 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year. 

The national average for regular gas is now 44 cents higher than on the day President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in late March.

