GARTH BROOKS TO MAKE RARE APPEARANCE IN ARKANSAS AT RAZORBACK FOOTBALL STADIUM ON APRIL 23, 2022​

Country music legend Garth Brooks is making plans for a big return to stadiums in 2022. when he announced on Tuesday, November 23, that he has scheduled to play a concert inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April, 2022. It was also in a news release from the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.​

This will be the first time an independently scheduled music concert to be held in Razorback Stadium, the home of the Arkansas Razorback football team.​ Brook’s performance will be his only stadium concert in Arkansas or Oklahoma in 2022. He hasn’t played in Arkansas in over seven years.

Garth Brooks will resume his Stadium Tour in 2022 with his first stop in Fayetteville. Brooks was forced to abruptly cancel his 2021 Stadium Tour in August due to the Delta variant of Covid-19. The new release from the University of Arkansas did not specify any rules on vaccines, masks or social distancing for the concert.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on December 3.

In August, Brooks held a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and it was the city’s largest gathering since the pandemic began.

Brooks is the top-selling solo artist in American history, with over 157 million records sold. He is the only music artist in history with nine diamond-certified albums. The Beatles are in second place, with six.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...