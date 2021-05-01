Game of Thrones Actress SUES Marilyn Manson for Sexual Assault: Alleges Sexual, Physical, Emotional Abuse & Trafficking

A bombshell of a lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco. In the suit, she alleges sexual, physical, and emotional abuse from the singer.

Bianco goes on to also claim that Manson lied and trafficked her from England to America, claiming she was being brought in for music videos and movies, which were false pretenses, and the music videos and movies never materialized.

An email seeking comment from an attorney who has previously represented Manson was not immediately returned. Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song, “I want to kill you like they do in the movies.”

Bianco made the following statement on Twitter.

According to the suit, Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep though gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tired to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the lawsuit alleges.

The two began a long-distance relationship later that year, the suit says.

Manson again brought Bianco to Los Angeles in 2011, ostensibly to appear in his feature film “Phantasmagoria,” though that project also never materialized.

During that visit, Manson would not allow Bianco to leave home without his permission, chased her around their apartment with an ax, cut her with a “Nazi knife” without her consent and photographed the cuts and posted the pictures online, also without her consent, the lawsuit alleges.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse. Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health,” the suit says. “She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

The DC Patriot generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Bianco said in a statement that she is coming forward publicly to air her allegations with hopes that others will now do the same.

