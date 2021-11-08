GA Governor Candidate Kandiss Taylor: “We Don’t Need an Audit in Georgia… There’s Enough Evidence to Decertify Right Now!”

Many have been calling for a forensic audit in Georgia similar to what they did in Arizona after the many discrepancies found in the 2020 Election Results. Kandiss Taylor, who is running or Governor of Georgia, explained that we don’t actually need an audit to decertify… we have more than enough evidence as we speak.

Ever since November 3rd, 2020, conservatives and American patriots have been doing everything within our power to expose the stolen election that placed the Alleged President Joe Biden in the White House. The information has been slowly getting exposed, bit by bit. In our immediate gratification society, many have been getting frustrated at our inability to fully get to the bottom of exactly who was behind the steal and how they pulled it off.



At the same time, I’ve been extremely encouraged with what we have learned, especially from the Arizona Audits. That includes SharpieGate, ballot stuffing on unapproved ballots, mail-in ballots with no record of being sent out, machine issues and so much more. What we must understand about how they stole the 2020 Election from President Donald Trump is that it wasn’t just one thing… it was several strategies all playing together to pull of the biggest fraudulent election in American history.



Kandiss Taylor, who is running for governor in the state of Georgia, has taken a look at the evidence and explained that she doesn’t believe Georgia actually needs an audit… because they already have more than enough evidence simply to skip ahead and decertify the results of the 2020 Election altogether! Why go through the long and drawn out task of performing a forensic audit when there’s already enough proven evidence of The Steal that the state legislators should be able to vote to decertify.



The problem, as of right now, is that the Georgia Republican Party leadership are filled with RINOs. Yes, as Kandiss explained, there are SOME true conservative patriots scattered throughout the state GOP. However, when you have RINOs like current Governor Brian Kemp leading the state, you can begin to see why they have not had an audit to-date, let alone any push to decertify the results of the election.



Vernon Jones, who is also running for governor of Georgia as a Republican, has been someone who has actively been voicing his support for the Georgia Audit. However, as Kandiss pointed out during this interview, he hasn’t done much else but talk, which is quite typical of Republican politicians.

Kandiss makes the case that Georgians need a governor who will do more than talk, but actually get things like the audit and decertification done. We cannot tolerate a bunch of talking political figures anymore when we have a nation being destroyed from within. We need true America First conservative leadership, and that’s exactly what Kandiss Taylor brings to the table.



Candidates like Kandiss Taylor are not going to get the backing of the Republican Party simply because she’s unwilling to trade favors for cash. In most instances, money from the state GOPs always come with strings attached. Because of her strong stance and unwillingness to compromise, she’s going to have to take on the swamp of the RINO establishment exclusively through the grassroots support of the America First movement.



If you’d like to get more information on her positions or help support her campaign in any way, I highly encourage you to visit her website kandisstaylor.com. If we are going to fix this country, it’s going to happen at the local level and by electing true conservatives and ousting the RINOs. Georgia, here’s your opportunity to exactly that!

