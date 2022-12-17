Funeral Details for Former Mississippi State, Washington, State, and Texas Tech Coaching Legend Mike Leach Announced

College Football lost an absolute legend and one of the greats on December 12, as Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach passed away at the age of 61 from heart complications.

The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU.

The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.

Coach Leach died on the evening of Monday, December 12 in Jackson, Mississippi from complications from a heart attack.

Leach a legendary coach at both Texas Tech and Washington State, is mourned by those all over the landscape of college football.

Leach spent 21 years as a head coach at three major programs. he won 158 games, and only lost 107. The programs he took over he had to rebuild, this is what legends are made of. Leach was only in his 3rd year at Mississippi State and had already got the program to .500 in the brutal SEC at 4-4, and 8-4 overall. But his coaching was one thing, his relationships he made and left behind, as well as his massive coaching tree will live on forever.

Leach was 84-43 at Texas Tech where he turned the program into a national power quickly with his innovative and fast paced offenses. Leach never had a losing season in his 10 years at Texas Tech.

At Washington State, not a football prowess by any means, Leach did things that not many had done. He finished 55-47 with the Cougars, appearing in six bowl games from a program that doesn’t often make bowl games. In 2018 his team won the PAC 12 Conferences North division and appeared in the Alamo Bowl.

His most recent stint saw him go 19-17 at Mississippi State, including this year as we pointed out a remarkable 8-4, (4-4) SEC, and a ReliaQuest Bowl game against Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad.

Continued prayers to Coach Leach’s family, friends, staff, and players he touched everywhere.

