FUNDRAISING WITH TRUMP VERY REWARDING FOR CONGRESSWOMAN STEFANIK AND OTHERS​

Representative Elise Stefanik, who has represented the 21st congressional district of New York since 2015, is the third ranking House Republican, and also is the chair of the House Republican Conference, enjoyed a very prosperous fundraising event with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday.



Stefanik announced on Wednesday that the Palm Beach, Florida event was very successful. She said, “Proud to announce that last night we raised $3.2 million with President Trump for our shared efforts to flip the House and save America. We are going to fire Pelosi and take back our country.” She said the money will go toward Trump’s political action committee along with her campaign and other Republican candidates.



With ticket priced up to $25,000 each, the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser drew New York high rollers and others to Palm Beach at the start of a critical election year for both parties, with Republican lawmakers hoping to regain control of the House. The party needs to capture at least five seats from Democrats in November to retake the House majority after four years as the minority party.



The former President Donald Trump applauded Stefanik for her leadership at the event, calling her a “rising star” in the Republican Party and even teased the idea of her eventually becoming president, remarking her quick rise to the top of the Republican Party.



“She’s always been a friend and people would say she’s upwardly mobile. She goes to Washington as a young beautiful woman who took over and all of a sudden, she becomes a rocket ship, she’s the boss. She’s been a great boss, a strong boss,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.



Stefanik’s announcement follows House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, announcing his staggering $72.4 million he raised in 2021, a record for a non-election year.



In a statement McCarthy said, “As we begin an election year, the contrast couldn’t be starker. While Democrats are retiring and running for the exits at a historic pace, Republican candidates and voters are rallying behind our mission to retake the House.”



Douglas Weber, a senior researcher at the nonprofit research organization OpenSecrets, which track data on campaign finances said, “The ability to have a successful fundraiser like Trump is a very big draw for candidates and party leaders, That make him very important to anyone in a competitive district.”



Tuesday’s event was Trump and Stefanik’s third joint fundraiser since the congresswoman replaced Representative Liz Cheney from Wyoming, as House GOP chair in May.

