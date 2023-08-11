Fulton County District Attorney Looking to Indict Trump and More Than a Dozen Other Trump Allies

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is gearing up for an onslaught of indictments as she readies herself to present her case against Donald Trump and his associates’ alleged endeavors to upend the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, set to unfold before a grand jury in the impending week. Insider sources have shed light on this matter, as per CNN’s reports.

A staunch Democrat, Willis is reportedly mulling over charges of conspiracy and racketeering, a strategic move that could empower her to initiate legal proceedings against a multitude of defendants. Her far-reaching criminal investigation is honing in on activities that encompass applying pressure on election officials, orchestrating the fabrication of fraudulent electors, and allegedly intruding into voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia.

Sources close to individuals closely linked to Trump have intimated that these schemes’ participants are bracing themselves for potential charges in Georgia in the days ahead. It’s also been previously disclosed by CNN that Trump himself is anticipating to face charges in relation to this case.

Notably, Willis’ office has refrained from making any comments at this juncture.

The roster of witnesses Willis has summoned to present her case includes former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, and independent journalist George Chidi. All of these individuals have previously testified before a special purpose grand jury, assembled to investigate the Trump case, which heard testimony from more than 75 witnesses.

Willis’ foray into investigating Trump was launched in the early months of 2021, following his high-profile call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call, Trump reportedly applied pressure on the Republican official to “find” the necessary votes to secure Trump’s victory in the state.

Undeterred, Trump’s stance on the matter remains resolute. During a recent campaign event, he continued to assert that the call in question was a “perfect phone call.”

Intriguingly, individuals like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Jeffrey Clark are prominent figures that have been linked to the Trump co-conspirators in the indictment involving alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Willis has been notably contemplating the potential of racketeering charges in connection to the Trump case. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) has reportedly caught her attention, a statute she has employed in unconventional ways to bring charges against individuals ranging from teachers to musicians in the Atlanta area.

Amidst this legal maelstrom, Willis’ legal team is evidently undeterred and resolute, with plans to unveil charging announcements in the coming weeks. This unfolds even as Special Counsel Jack Smith laid out four federal counts against Trump, concerning his alleged efforts to hold onto power post his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s worth noting that a significant chunk of the conduct outlined in the indictment appears to be linked to endeavors aimed at flipping the election results in Georgia. Trump himself has entered a not guilty plea in response to this case.

Sources within Trump’s legal team have indicated that the former president may well be bracing himself for his fourth indictment in the imminent days. The developments swirling around this legal battle continue to captivate attention, setting the stage for a politically charged showdown in the legal arena.

