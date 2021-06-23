Fulton County (Atlanta) “We Will Not Count Counterfeit Ballots in Future Elections”: Wait, That’s Their Defense???

In another one of those you can’t make this sh*t up editions from The DC Patriot, the dolts running the defense for Fulton County, Georgia (Atlanta) literally told a judge and the plaintiffs that they’ll be good from now on, just don’t do a re-count in Georgia.

The judge that is presiding over the Fulton County election case was expected to rule on whether or not the inspection of the physical ballots that were cast and counted during the 2020 elections would proceed. Judge Brian Amero’s ruling will decide on if an independent election audit can go forward as planned in Georgia.

During the insanity of the proceedings, the petitioners made their case that the examination of the ballots should proceed as planned to determine if the fraudulent counting of double ballots occurred in the state.

“We are uncertain as to the weight and value of our vote, my clients’ votes, going forward,” the claimants argued. “And that’s what we are trying to address. We are not trying to address the results of the November election.”

“We have asked to see the ballots,” the lawyer continued. “Because we think that’s the best evidence to show that this kind of conduct didn’t occur and won’t occur in the future.”

“But our request for the ballots was actually a discovery request,” he added.

The lawyers then asked the judges to deny the motions of sovereign immunity being claimed by the state to keep the ballots from being subpoenaed for discovery.

What do they have to hide America? If you won an election fair and square, just do the damn audit, right?

The lawyer then asked the Fulton County Election Board’s defense to respond to the claimants and on behalf of the motion to dismiss.

The Fulton County defense attorneys made note that there were open investigations being conducted by the Secretary of State into the allegations of fraud from the claimants, including the issue of machine-generated ballots and multiple tabulation of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena.

The defense claimed that the results of those investigations do not corroborate the claimants’ allegations, but those results have not been made public yet.

The defense then addressed the petitioners’ complaint as represented by the legal team that ‘my clients are uncertain whether their vote is going to count in the future.’

“If you look at his second amended complaint,” the defense noted, “What he asked the court to do is to grant a permanent injunction to enjoin and prohibit the respondents from counting counterfeit ballots in future elections.”

“We agree with that. We will not count counterfeit ballots in future elections,” the Fulton County defense conceded. “Even if we were to assume for the sake of argument that they were right, that they were counted in the past, and we are not admitting that, we agree you can’t count counterfeit ballots. You can’t scan absentee ballots twice. You can’t count somebody’s vote twice.”

The defense then claimed there is no “current controversy” despite the fact they are fighting like hell to not do an audit on an election they supposedly won so convincingly in 2020.

Thanks to our friends at Becker News for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...