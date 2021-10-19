Fully Vaccinated Homeland Security Secretary Tests Positive for Covid-19

The fully vaccinated Homeland Security Secretary has tested positive for the coronavirus the White House announced.

Tuesday morning the report was confirmed according to department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” Espinosa said in a statement.

The secretary was scheduled to travel to Colombia along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but he is now working from home.

This story will be updated accordingly.

